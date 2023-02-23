Udell Hall, 82, of Webster, Fl., passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born in Leesburg on Jan. 19, 1941, to Ichabod and Bertha Collier Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: E. T. (Frances), Royce (Lois) and Clyde; five sisters: Marjorie (Fred), Theda (Johnnie), Eleanor (Herb), Wynette (Ken) and Gail.
Udell attended, and graduated from, Webster High School and then began his career working with his uncle and later his brother, in surveying.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Returning from the military, he began a lifetime of employment with Sumter Electric, (REA) holding various job titles throughout his 50-plus years with SECO - a company record of longevity and continuous service.
He was always willing to help others and made many friends during his working years. He didn’t mind retirement, but he really missed the people he worked with. While his job was an important commitment, even more so was his 60-year marriage to his wife Carol. He relished his role as father to his two daughters - Sherri Hall of Brooksville and Amber LaHue (Michael) of Plant City; his five grandsons - Kyle, Cameron, Noah, Jerah and Lex were the light of his life.
Udell dedicated many hours of his spare time serving in his church and community. His love for the Lord led to his role as a Sunday school teacher and as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Webster. He was also involved in mentoring youth at the annual church camp (using vacation days to do so). His rapport with youth was also evident in the six years he coached girls’ softball. He was a charter member of the Webster Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member for 20 years and was fire chief for five years during that time.
He served for 21 years on the Webster City Council, 12 of those years as mayor of Webster.
During all of these years, Udell enjoyed raising cattle on family property, sometimes doing a little farming as well. Udell was fair and conscientious in all that he did, honest to a fault, and his word was his bond. He had a sneaky, dry sense of humor, a quick wit, but did not enjoy being in the spotlight!
If you treated him fairly, he was your friend.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. All arrangements entrusted to Purcell Chapel-Beyers Funeral Home.