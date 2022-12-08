The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club donated $740 in proceeds from their “War of the Worlds” performance to Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
The Old-Time Radio Club and Players staged a performance in the Lake Miona Recreation Center of the famous H.G. Wells radio program – a radio drama that startled millions of people who were listening to it on the original air date of Oct. 30, 1938.
On that same date, 84 years later, Oct. 30, 2022, a theater audience of 250 enjoyed a live re-creation of the original script. In lieu of an admissions charge, The Villages Old-Time Radio Club requested donations in support of Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter.
The donations will help support new construction and Preservation and Repair projects in Lake and Sumter counties.
Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, community and hope
“The enclosed check for $740 is presented to what we believe is the best known and trusted charitable organization in the area – Habitat for Humanity,” said Ed Williams, the radio club president and players director.
The check was presented by club president and players director Ed Williams and show producer, Richard Bigelow to Habitat Lake-Sumter’s Director of Development, Lacie Himes on Nov. 29.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, Florida has been your local Hometown Habitat serving individuals in Lake and Sumter counties with access and opportunity to affordable housing solutions since 1989.
As an affiliate of Habitat International we empower local families to achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter and are united by a shared vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s programs contact Himes at 352-483-0434 Ext. 146.