Lake Technical College (LTC) is Florida’s only public, post-secondary conversion charter technical college.
Sponsored by the Lake County School District, it is governed by a nine-member board of directors. The governing board is comprised of business and industry professionals from sectors representing the training programs offered by the college. These sectors include representation from public safety, healthcare, information technology, business, manufacturing and transportation.
Bonnie J Onofre, MSN, RN, NEA-BC is the newest member of the board and is the Chief Nursing Officer at South Lake Hospital and assistant vice-president for Orlando Health.
In this role, Onofre oversees the development and implementation of strategic planning processes for nursing across the hospital’s continuum of care. Before joining Orlando Health, she served in various leadership roles throughout her nursing career. She has had adjunct faculty positions, teaching in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pa. and has been a volunteer board member for several non-profit organizations. Her experiences, in both academic and health care-related positions, has helped to guide her vision of community partnerships to meet growing workforce needs within healthcare and the business community.
Onofre earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Alfred University and her master’s degree in with a clinical nurse specialist focus from Syracuse University, New York. She also has a post-master’s certificate as a family nurse practitioner from SUNY Binghamton University, New York.
She is a member of the American Nurses Association and is board certified as Nurse Executive Advance by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“We are honored to have such an experienced healthcare professional join the Lake Technical College Charter Board of Directors. She will represent the healthcare industry as she provides vital workforce information in governance of Lake Tech”, said LTC’s executive director, DeAnna Thomas.