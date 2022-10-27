The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), in cooperation with The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will provide the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
They will host “Operation Medicine Cabinet” – a drug “take back” event, allowing residents to bring their old medicine pills for safe disposal.
The event is set to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, hosted by Walmart Pharmacy at store located on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages.
This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
They cannot accept needles or any liquids – only unwanted medications.
Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Drug Free Coalition will provide drug deactivation packets for residents to take home for future safe disposal of medications.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
In addition to the November event, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the permanent drop box locations set up at each of the Sumter County sheriff’s offices. There is one in Bushnell, one in Wildwood and one in The Villages.
Sumter CAP also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available at: www.sumtercap.org