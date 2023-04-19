The “Experts” are here to answer your horticulture-related questions regarding plants, landscapes, vegetable gardening, insects (the good, the bad and the ugly!), weeds, pesticides, lawns, fertilizers and all things plant related!
Questions you ask may be used in the weekly article, but we will certainly answer you personally also. Email us with any questions you have and we’ll be glad to help you.
Email sumter@ifas.ufl.edu, put Ask the Experts in the subject line and your email will be forwarded to us.
Please include pictures. In responding to you we may ask for pictures also, to help us be as accurate as possible in responding.
So, let’s introduce the column experts.
First, is Dr. Norma Samuel. Many of you may already be familiar with her, as you’ve taken her incredible vegetable gardening classes via Zoom or attended horticulture and pesticide training sessions with her.
Dr. Samuel is the Associate District Director for the UF/IFAS Extension Central District, and Extension Agent IV, with responsibilities for the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ & Urban Horticulture Program in Sumter County.
Second, is Susan League, a Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association Certified Horticulture Professional, as well as a Senior Green Industries Best Management Practices Instructor and a UF/IFAS Extension Volunteer. League is assigned to Dr. Samuel and her projects. League also taught horticulture for UF/IFAS Extension for eight years at FCC Coleman, the federal correctional facility in Coleman.
First up – love bug season
Love Bug season is upon us and a frequent question asked is, What are these insects I see every May, that are so problematic?
Love Bugs! They swarm between April and May, and again between August and September. They don’t make reservations so we can’t give an exact date! Contrary to popular belief, the University of Florida did not accidentally release love bugs into Florida due to an experiment gone wrong. They migrated up from the Gulf of Mexico into Texas in 1940 and are in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina.
Believe it or not, in their immature stage they are beneficial. Any of you have thatch in your lawn? Love Bugs (actually, a fly) while in larval form, feed on decaying plant materials, which includes thatch. After the larval form, within seven to nine days, winged adults appear - then yes, they become a pain.
The insects are attracted to decomposing plants, exhaust from engines and light colors - especially white. They won’t fix your thatch problem.
For any of you that have seen the sci-fi movies, where the alien gets cut and its blood is so acidic it melts steel, the Love Bug will do that to your car. No, there isn’t an effective chemical control.
If you’re interested in more details, please visit: https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/misc/lovebug.htm and you’ll get to know these little nuisance pests quite well.
Thatch
So, what is thatch? Thatch is a spongy mat layer of dead and living turf grass that develops between your lawn and the actual soil. It is caused by excessive water, excessive fertilizing and improper mowing.
It reduces penetration of water to the roots and can bind the fertilizers and pesticides you use. It is a cause of serious problems in Florida lawns. When one-inch in depth, this problem should be addressed. Email us if you have more questions on thatch.
