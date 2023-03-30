I’ve always read this newspaper, but one day the word “Caregiver” jumped off the page at me and I decided to read your column. My brother made some bad choices growing up and now wants me to help with some of his daily living needs and care. I am doing so, but I never really considered myself to be a caregiver.
I went on your website and contacted you. After hearing my story, you asked me to join your Caregiver Support Group. I’m so happy that I did. The members welcomed me into the group and our common bond as caregivers has allowed us to care and learn from each other.
My husband, brother and I have all seen a positive difference in our situation since I joined the group and learned how to use the moment-method. I thought if I shared my feelings with your readers and if you would review the benefits of our Caregiver Support Group that others would feel comfortable joining us. I’m looking forward to our next meeting.
I appreciate your letter and after getting to know you personally I can honestly say you have added a positive dimension to the group, and all are pleased you have joined us.
You and many others don’t quite consider themselves to be a caregiver, so it is hard to consider joining a Caregiver Support Group. If you are involved with the constant and challenging task of caring for a loved one, friend or neighbor, you are a caregiver. Sadly, as people decline, the caregiver job becomes harder and often overwhelming.
My Caregiver Support Group is a safe place where caregivers receive support and spiritual encouragement with others in the same boat. We are stronger together!
Learn about applicable information tools and techniques.
Learn how your input helps others, while their input helps you as well.
Learn why self-care is so important.
This group is on Zoom, so if you know long distance caregivers, they too, can join.
No need to get someone to stay with your loved one while at a meeting.
No need to travel, use gas or lose valuable time.
No need to dress up; come as you are.
Regardless of your situation, the main benefit of this group is learning how to use the moment-method, so that there can be joy on the caregiver journey for caregivers and their loved ones.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”