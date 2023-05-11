Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster, representing Sumter and other areas in Florida updated constituents on his activity. At the end of last month, Congressman Daniel Webster voted to pass H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023.  Webster reintroduced H.R. 2986 and voted to rescind President Biden’s rule that prioritizes solar products made by Chinese forced labor. This is a summary of some of Webster’s most recent actions as a representative.

From Webster:

