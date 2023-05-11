Congressman Daniel Webster, representing Sumter and other areas in Florida updated constituents on his activity. At the end of last month, Congressman Daniel Webster voted to pass H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. Webster reintroduced H.R. 2986 and voted to rescind President Biden’s rule that prioritizes solar products made by Chinese forced labor. This is a summary of some of Webster’s most recent actions as a representative.
I promised my constituents that I would work to shut off the spigot of spending that has led to over $30 trillion in national debt. I believe in ensuring the health of the U.S. economy and honoring debts incurred; however, I have opposed voting for a debt ceiling increase that does not come with spending reforms that will help us pay down the debt.
House Republicans have taken action. The Limit, Save, Grow Act:
Limits federal spending and establishes spending levels for Fiscal Year 2024 at FY22 levels – where the government was operating just 4 months ago – and allows for 1% annual growth over the next 10 years.
Saves taxpayers funds by repealing President Biden’s “Green New Deal” energy subsidies, eliminates funding for Biden’s supercharged IRS to hire 87,000 IRS agents, and prohibits Biden’s overreaching executive action to eliminate student loans.
Grows the economy and drives down inflation by rebuilding America’s workforce, lowering energy costs and eliminating red-tape, and blocks efforts to spend taxpayer money outside the normal process by the executive branch by resorting Congress’ Article 1 authority.
It’s also important to note what the bill does NOT do. Contrary to reports from the White House and others. The bill does NOT cut Veteran Benefits, Medicare or Social Security. The Limit, Save, Grow Act responsibly addresses the debt crisis and saves $3.6 trillion taxpayer dollars, while returning spending to FY22 levels – where the government was operating just four months ago.
H.R. 2986 - the Helping Everyone Access Long Term HealthCare (HEALTH) Act. This bill offers a new solution to provide healthcare services to low-income families and has the potential to help Medicaid and CHIP programs save on costs. By allowing doctors and other healthcare professionals to provide pro-bono healthcare services to low-income individuals, and children in CHIP programs in exchange for a simple tax deduction, this bill can help more Americans have access to the care they need, from the doctor they choose, at a price they can afford.
In recent action, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved H.R. 2741, the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2023, which I cosponsored and developed within the subcommittee with I serve as chairman. This bill will strengthen, support, and authorize funding for the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard plays an important role in protecting our coasts, securing maritime trade by protecting our ports and waterways, responding to emergencies and disasters, and countless other missions. Both sides of the isle came together to craft this legislation that will provide the resources needed to help with readiness and the Service’s ability to carry out and meet its missions.”
Putting America First
On solar products from China: “This Administration must stop giving Communist China a free pass by promoting energy products made overseas through forced and child labor, while exploiting natural resources and hurting American workers! H.J.Res 39 was introduced and passed with bipartisan support!”
From the office of Congressman Daniel Webster