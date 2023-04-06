Jimmy Patronis

Jimmy Patronis

Florida CFO

The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) provided an update on the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program which was created in the 2022 Special Session on Insurance.

The MSFH program offers free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. The grants assist Floridians in retrofitting their home to harden it against storms and help lower their property insurance premiums through mandatory storm mitigation discounts.

