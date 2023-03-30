David Dunn-Rankin

David Dunn-Rankin

The state legislature is set to loosen the requirements for carrying guns. The new law appears to allow any gun owner to carry a gun in public with little training and no permit required.

Of course, our state government exempted itself from this legislation. We can carry guns anywhere except where our state government elected officials are. Clearly, they think guns are dangerous and need to be restricted if you are on government property, but everywhere else, carrying a gun is just fine.

