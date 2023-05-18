On behalf of Superintendent Rick Shirley and the Sumter County School Board, thank you so much for your participation in the 2023 Sumter Senior Hiring Fair!
Hello Sumter Employers!
- Casey Ferguson CTE & Adult Education Sumter County Schools
We consider it a privilege to welcome you to our campuses and are glad you were able to meet our students. Your partnership is key as we continue to pursue our goal that Sumter students graduate Enrolled in College, Enlisted in Service, or Employed in a Career!!
At this year’s Senior Hiring Fair 103 students from South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School met and interviewed with 39 local employers.
Based on employer feedback there were:
• 17 students hired at the event
• 43 students hired/offered jobs pending onboarding protocols
• 16 student commitments to the military
A special thank you to the following folks who made the event possible:
• Meal and Door Prize Sponsors:
• AshGrove
• Suncoast Credit Union
• Wildwood Middle High School Administrative, Custodial, and Instructional Staff
• Sumter County School Board Facilities Staff
• Sumter CTE and Adult Education Department Staff
• Ms. Nancy Anderson
• Ms. Amanda Akins
• Ms. Alison Patrick