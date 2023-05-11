When my father, a neurologist, suffered a stroke six years ago, I wanted to do everything in my power to help him. My father was the reason I became a doctor myself, and watching him struggle after his stroke inspired me to study all I could about stroke recovery.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, a time to raise public awareness about strokes. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States suffers a stroke. Lake County has one of the highest stroke hospitalization rates in the state. In 2021, more than 1600 people there were hospitalized because of a stroke.

