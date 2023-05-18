Full disclosure, y’all, I’m exhausted. Like bone weary, brain fried tired. I need the energy of a much younger woman in order to help rear two young children. They are well-behaved, but I forgot that toddlers need something from a pacifier to your undivided attention every single second. I don’t know where we’d be if we didn’t have help from close friends and family who take the girls off our hands for the day, overnight, and even a few precious hours.

There are days I flow seamlessly in God’s grace (His ability), and there are days when I feel like I’m frustrating grace because I let overwhelm swallow my peace. When I wonder how we’ll all keep working once school’s out for the summer, I feel a python-sized worry squeeze my chest. I breathe through the heavy concern and remind myself that God comes through one hundred percent of the time.

