Full disclosure, y’all, I’m exhausted. Like bone weary, brain fried tired. I need the energy of a much younger woman in order to help rear two young children. They are well-behaved, but I forgot that toddlers need something from a pacifier to your undivided attention every single second. I don’t know where we’d be if we didn’t have help from close friends and family who take the girls off our hands for the day, overnight, and even a few precious hours.
There are days I flow seamlessly in God’s grace (His ability), and there are days when I feel like I’m frustrating grace because I let overwhelm swallow my peace. When I wonder how we’ll all keep working once school’s out for the summer, I feel a python-sized worry squeeze my chest. I breathe through the heavy concern and remind myself that God comes through one hundred percent of the time.
1 Corinthians 1:9 “God is faithful (reliable, trustworthy, and therefore ever true to His promise, and He can be depended on); by Him you were called into companionship and participation with His Son, Jesus Christ our Lord.”
If I’m going to be my best self for these girls, I can’t afford to be overwhelmed on top of exhaustion. So, I pray continuously under my breath and find moments to soak in scripture to keep grounded and united with Christ.
*Disclaimer: The remainder of this article used to chronicle how we’re surviving until I stepped away and contemplated—with the Holy Spirit’s guidance—what I’d offer to someone in my position.
I’d remind her of past adversities that God strengthened her through. That she’s more than a conqueror, that God never forsook her or let her down, and that He’s not going to start now even though this is the most challenging season she’s ever endured.
I’d remind her that she can trade overwhelm for all God’s blessed her with and that He’s provided a united front of friends and family.
Yesterday was our 31st wedding anniversary, and we wanted to celebrate with friends. The toddler spent the night with her other grandparents, so we only had our six-year-old granddaughter. After working a full day, our son got his haircut, which took a while. He suggested we drop off his daughter at the barber shop so she could sit with him.
When I took her inside the shop, I spotted a trusted friend from the Triangle News Leader. She offered to sit with our granddaughter until our son’s haircut was finished. She further blessed our son by staying with our granddaughter even after her boy was out of the barber chair.
I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating. It’s taking a village. One provided by God and one we are so, so thankful for in this season.
