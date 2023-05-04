Thank you all so much for your heartfelt condolences. Your prayers mean the world to my family and me.
It always puzzled me that anger was relevant to the grieving process. What was its function? Why was it necessary? Didn’t anger and rage steal peace?
I’ve lived the answer out loud, y’all. When the denial fog evaporated, I awoke to an alternate reality where my life wasn’t mine. Anger and I did the tango for an entire day, even as I reached for God’s grace from a deep well of misery. Mired in self-pity, frustration, and heartbreak for my family, I realized my former life would never resurrect.
Our nest went from empty to full within a blink of an eye now that my son and granddaughters live with us in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house. And while we wouldn’t have it any other way—except the size of our home—the life shift is enormous.
Gone are my quiet mornings when I spend time with God. Gone are Saturday writing days. Gone are my spontaneous dates with my husband.
I’m writing this while my two-year-old granddaughter naps, and I’m not sure I’ll finish before she wakes up.
This is my new reality.
Their new reality eclipses mine. Gone is his wife, and gone is their mother. The constant person in their lives whom they adored. Her loss is heartwrenching. What’s that first Mother’s Day going to look like for them? Easter wasn’t pretty, although our family tried our best to make it good.
Pressure built up, and my anger erupted over someone unrelated to me, maybe because I only had the compacity to reserve mercy for my family. But that didn’t make my behavior okay, so I apologized. No way I’m teaching one thing and living another. The day after, I looked in the mirror and said, “This stops here. No more wallowing in misery and anguish over what should be. You have to be your best self for those little girls.”
Since this declaration, I’ve acknowledged what I’ve gained. A deeper relationship with our son and granddaughters. You can have inspiring conversations with a six-year-old who’s wise beyond her years while in the car line for school. You can have the best fun while playing no-mercy UNO with your family. You can roar laughing with a two-year-old while dancing to Old McDonald Had A Farm.
Life is still good because God is good.
On April 13th, I lost my favorite uncle, my mom’s baby brother. I’ve never known what the world looked like without Uncle Dana. Please continue praying for my family.
I haven’t been writing practice steps because I’m steeped in this grief era. It’s like one of my readers put it: I’ve gotten a crash course on grief for which I didn’t sign up.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.