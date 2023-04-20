The night my daughter-in-law passed away, my son and granddaughters spent the night. And they haven’t left because there’s no way we’d leave them to navigate this grief alone.
When we raised our boys, I was adamant in warning them I wouldn’t raise any grandbabies. They knew the score. Their mom was a high school pregnant dropout who had a baby girl. A baby girl that they didn’t meet until she was nearly nineteen. They witnessed my grief over giving her up every October, holidays, and beyond. They knew I carried a daughter-sized hole in my heart until God reunited us that redeeming September day. Having a baby too young wasn’t a burden I wanted them to bear. And they honored me.
Yet here I am, hands-on, co-raising these beautiful girls. And the blessing straight from God is that He’s graced my husband and me with the desire to do so.
And a whopping amount of patience.
I’ve written before that patience isn’t a virtue that comes naturally to me. It’s been a struggle, a thorn in my side, something that I strive toward. But in this treacherous season of grieving their mother, I’ve experienced patience in a way I never thought available. When the two-year-old has a meltdown, I soothe her, knowing in my heart she’d rather have her mom. When the six-year-old leaves her clothes on the floor, I don’t yell as I did when her dad was growing up. I show her where the laundry basket is and gently remind her that she’s sharing a room.
My husband and I are living this scripture out loud:
James 1:2-8 “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.”
We’re so proud of our son, whose role went from provider to single parent. He’s exuding patience and compassion for his girls, doing everything their mother used to do with and for them. I’ve barely had to change a diaper because he’s here helping the girls pick up the pieces even as he grieves and deals with the red tape that comes after someone dies.
We praise God for our family, who’s alongside us. Our son’s in-laws take the girls when they need them. Our youngest son comes home from UF with his wife to help, and my birth daughter and her family will be here in May.
It’s taking a village.
The girls are so receptive to our love, which is a true blessing in this dark time.
Please keep praying for us. Our house is too small for a family of five, and we must make some decisions to benefit us all.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
