I’m asking for prayer because my family is in the deepest well of pain we have ever, ever experienced. It still feels unreal that we lost our beautiful daughter-in-law, Kaley, who went home to Jesus too soon at age 31.
It’s heart-wrenching to lose someone you love, someone who took your son’s hand in marriage, bore him two beautiful girls and became a member of your family.
Someone you prayed for before you met her.
Words have always seen me through, but trust me; words can’t describe the depth of devastation you feel when you see your son gutted from the loss of the love of his life. Words fail to encapsulate the pain you feel when you know their precious daughters are missing a part of themselves. My dear friend of many years is Kaley’s mom, and her depth of agony will never be measured, nor will Kaley’s dad’s. It’s so, so unnatural to lose a child.
When despair slips over me, my first inclination is to fling it away so I can take care of my family, be strong for them. I can’t count how many times I’ve swallowed the tears and prayed through the pain. My plea, “God, please make me strong. Please, please make me strong for them,” is fervent, filled with anguish and desperation.
From the bottom of my soul, it hurts, y’all. Even though I know, that I know, that I know she’s with Jesus, we’re here missing her.
In the book “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting the Pieces Back Together,” Rachel Hollis writes, “Don’t fear your own weakness, fear drowning in despair for the rest of your time on earth because you were too afraid to confront your pain.”
I am experiencing that pain through God’s grace as we pick up the pieces. My pastor said, “Melissa, this is an awful tragedy, but you’re equipped for this because you know the truth.”
I know God’s grace is more than sufficient. He strengthens us through our weaknesses and makes us capable of anything through the power of Christ Jesus. I know Kaley’s death broke God’s heart for us, and that tragedy was never His doing, never His will. He’s a good God.
We’re taking this grief-walk day by day. I’m comforted by something my dear friend expressed. She said that she’s thankful my husband and I are here for our son and granddaughters and that Kaley’s mom can also lean on me. She’s praying everyone’s individual way of grieving will be constructive and helpful to us as we get to the other end of this in our own way.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
