Kaley Ann Abrehamsen

I’m asking for prayer because my family is in the deepest well of pain we have ever, ever experienced. It still feels unreal that we lost our beautiful daughter-in-law, Kaley, who went home to Jesus too soon at age 31.

It’s heart-wrenching to lose someone you love, someone who took your son’s hand in marriage, bore him two beautiful girls and became a member of your family.

