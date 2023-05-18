David Dunn-Rankin

David Dunn-Rankin

Sitting across the table from Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, I was struck by how often he smiled. Smiled while we talked about the challenges of finding workforce housing. Smiled while we talked about transportation issues and where to find the money to fund all this growth in new Floridians. Smiled while talking about the future of the great city of Lakeland.

Recommended for you