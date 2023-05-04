Proponents of a controversial bill in the Florida legislature claim that House Bill (HB) 677 and its companion bill, Senate Bill (SB) 564 will cut costs for Florida businesses. What the bill’s advocates aren’t saying: these savings would only be realized by large national retailers like Walmart that do business in our state. The bill will come at a steep cost for small businesses and consumers – the lifeblood of Florida’s economic ecosystem.
As the CEO of a Florida-based business that was built by Florida credit unions and facilitates payments – the movement of commerce – for credit union members, I am gravely concerned about these bills. When I look it SB 564 and HB 677, I see proposals to penalize small businesses, increase the cost of doing business and complicate the process of paying for basically everything in the state of Florida.
SB 564 and HB 677 seek to remove interchange fees on the sales tax portion of transactions made in Florida. Financial institutions use these fees to pay for important services like cybersecurity and anti-fraud technology to protect cardholders. But it’s even more than just protecting against fraud; thanks to credit unions’ investments in payments systems like digital banking, Florida remained open for business during the pandemic, facilitating transactions between consumers and businesses.
Lobbyists behind SB 564 and HB 677 falsely claim that the changes the bill requires can happen easily, with minimal time, cost and effort. In reality, this would require an extensive, Florida-only technological redesign, the cost of which is hard to estimate – much less overstate. When the U.S. adopted chip cards, it took years of planning to get the right systems in place to make the switch happen. And it was expensive for everyone involved.
Regardless of size, businesses do not have the necessary systems in place to effectively meet the bill’s requirements. The proposed legislation would require costly technical upgrades for everyone involved, from merchants to payment networks to financial institutions. This is an expense that the payments industry would incur to build the systems needed – with consumers eventually bearing the brunt of the costs.
Businesses that can’t afford this will be forced to manually go through every transaction, tabulate the sales tax and submit those receipts to their financial institutions. Obviously, most businesses cannot afford to spend time on manual reconciliation processes. And what are credit unions supposed to do with these receipts? They don’t have the time or employees to sift through paper receipts and match them up with records – this would set us back 40 years. Another proposed option, paying sales tax in cash as a separate transaction, means longer lines at the register and the inconvenience of carrying cash at all times.
Floridians should be outraged that legislators are even considering this legislation, which would be harmful to Florida businesses and transfer implementation costs to consumers. Contact your state representatives and urge them to vote no to SB 564 and HB 677!