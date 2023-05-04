c-fagan

Chuck Fagan

Proponents of a controversial bill in the Florida legislature claim that House Bill (HB) 677 and its companion bill, Senate Bill (SB) 564 will cut costs for Florida businesses. What the bill’s advocates aren’t saying: these savings would only be realized by large national retailers like Walmart that do business in our state. The bill will come at a steep cost for small businesses and consumers – the lifeblood of Florida’s economic ecosystem.

