Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty:  I will be 62 in 2024 and am considering starting benefits at that time. I will have two children under the age of 18. One of them will be 10 and the other 15. Will they be able to draw benefits in addition to my benefits? Signed: Father of Two

Dear Looking Ahead:  Yes, if you claim your Social Security retirement benefits at 62, your minor children will be able to get benefits from you until they are 18 years old (or up to 19 if still in high school). You will likely be designated as Representative Payee for those benefits and will be obligated to use them only for your children’s behalf (which could include simply saving the money for their future). But there’s more to consider.

Recommended for you