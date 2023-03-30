Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty:  Politicians are talking about taking money from Social Security, but I need that money to support my daughter and pay for my home. I’m a widow, and my husband passed in 2017. I’ll lose my home if my Social Security benefits are cut. Please help. Signed: Widowed Senior

Dear Widowed Senior: Despite what you might read or hear in the media, the main threat for you to lose any of your Social Security money is if Social Security is not reformed. In that case, everyone who receives benefits will see a cut of about 23% to their monthly benefit starting in about 2034. The way to avoid that is by updating the current Social Security law to address two primary issues:

Recommended for you