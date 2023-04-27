dr rusty

Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty:  My 62nd birthday is in late August of this year. I would like to start collecting Social Security, but after reading about the need to keep my earnings less than $21,240 in the first year it doesn't seem fair to those who have birthdays later in the year. I will have earned a lot by the end of August. Or am I missing the part where the year starts from the day you retire? Or is it a fiscal year? Please elaborate? Signed: Looking Ahead

Dear Looking Ahead:  Born in late August, your first month of eligibility for Social Security will be September (you must be 62 for an entire month to be eligible for SS benefits). If you start your benefits in September, for the months of September through December 2023 you’ll have a monthly earnings limit of $1,770. If you exceed that limit in any of those four months, you won’t be eligible for SS benefits in any month that the $1,770 monthly limit is exceeded. If you exceed the monthly limit in all of those months, you won’t be entitled to any benefits in 2023, unless using the annual earnings limit formula to determine your penalty would result in a lesser amount.

