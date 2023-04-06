Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty

Dear Rusty:  My husband of 48 years died on Dec. 30 and he received a Social Security direct deposit for December’s benefits in early January, but Social Security demanded the bank return his December payment. I used part of his December benefits to pay for household expenses, so his bank account was overdrawn after his bank paid back his Social Security for the December benefit. My questions are:

Recommended for you