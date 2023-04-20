I love it when readers share their thoughts about columns I write, like this reader H.
“The recent bill passed in the legislature allows for concealed carry of firearms without a permit. I am a retired law enforcement officer and a firm supporter of the Second Amendment. However, I believe that requiring someone to obtain a concealed carry permit holds some strong benefits.
First, most concealed carry permit classes deliver a detailed explanation of what constitutes justifiable use of force. Over the years, I have seen otherwise law-abiding citizens use deadly force on people trying to break into vehicles and even on shoplifters. These circumstances do not constitute a reasonable, justifiable use of deadly force. A clear presentation of what the law says on this matter is invaluable.
I have been involved in a number of deadly force incidents over a 30-plus year career. I know the sinking feeling that comes after I pulled the trigger, knowing I will be second-guessed by my agency, the prosecutor’s office and the public. Yet I could at least take comfort in the fact that I had been thoroughly trained and I could clearly articulate why I made the choice I did.
Most citizens have no idea what is in store for them if they use their weapon. The experience is not pleasant. At least with a concealed carry class, they would have some tools with which to make a sound decision.
Second, most concealed carry classes require the student to qualify with the firearm he/she plans to carry. Many states allow the student to carry the caliber of the weapon with which he/she qualified or a smaller caliber, but not a larger caliber. This way, the student does not qualify with a .22-caliber weapon and then carry a .44-caliber Magnum.
Being able to account for your rounds is critical. This responsibility is especially important out in public when the shooter will be under immense tension, probably with a moving target. I know a number of people who boast about carrying concealed (weapon), yet have never fired their weapon - ever. I usually voice my opinion on such a foolish choice. A concealed carry class will at least give them experience in hitting a target.
Lastly, removing the requirement for a concealed carry permit deprives law enforcement of an important investigative tool. Many times, my colleagues and I contacted a person when we observed a bulge under a jacket or shirt. The person did not have a permit for the weapon, leading us to detain him.
Upon further investigation, we found out that he was a felon or had active warrants. Without the ability to make an investigative contact, a potentially dangerous person would still be on the street, armed illegally. On one occasion, a fugitive from one of my cases was stopped by local police after they saw a handgun in his hip pocket. He did not have a permit and they detained him.
Only after they fingerprinted him at the jail did they learn that he was a felon, that he had given them an assumed name and that he was wanted on my warrant. Had the state not required a concealed carry permit, that suspect would have continued his violent ways for a longer period.
I have heard the arguments for this law, but they do not hold up to closer examination. For the protection of the armed individual, for the safety of our community and for the effectiveness of our law enforcement officers, a concealed carry permit - with its associated training, clearly is the wisest course of action for our state.”
Thanks H. Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.