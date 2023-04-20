“Lowering the cost of energy for American families has been one of my top priorities, and I’m pleased that with the new House Republican Majority, we’ve wasted no time in passing legislation to tackle this crisis,” – Webster stated, regarding the passing of H.R.1 or the Lower Energy Costs Act.
“This bill is the compilation of several bills that have been developed through the Committee process – including two of my committees.
“I worked closely with Chairman Westerman in the House Natural Resources Committee, and Chairman Graves in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on the development of the TAPP American Resources Act and with Chairman Graves on H.R. 1152 the Water Quality Certification and Energy Project Improvement Act of 2023.
“H.R. 1 embraces an ‘all of the above’ energy policy that will increase our energy supplies, while also cutting red tape on the federal permitting process to expedite key infrastructure projects. It was imperative to me to make sure nothing in this bill undermined the existing moratorium that protects Florida’s Eastern Gulf of Mexico from energy exploration or production. For decades, this area has been protected so as not to compromise vital military training areas or our world-renowned beaches.
“Energy independence is also a national security issue. When President Biden began his crusade against American oil and gas production, his Administration began relying on adversaries like Iran and Venezuela for oil. The Lower Energy Costs Act would protect our national security by boosting U.S. production, ending our reliance on foreign oil.”
What is bill H.R. 1?
According to Congress.gov, the Lower Energy Costs Act, “… provides for the exploration, development, importation, and exportation of energy resources (e.g., oil, gas, and minerals). For example, it sets forth provisions to (1) expedite energy projects, (2) eliminate or reduce certain fees related to the development of federal energy resources, and (3) eliminate certain funds that provide incentives to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases.
The bill expedites the development, importation, and exportation of energy resources, including by: waiving environmental review requirements and other specified requirements under certain environmental laws, eliminating certain restrictions on the import and export of oil and natural gas, prohibiting the president from declaring a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing (a type of process used to extract underground energy resources), directing the Department of the Interior to conduct sales for the leasing of oil and gas resources on federal lands and waters as specified by the bill, and limiting the authority of the President and executive agencies to restrict or delay the development of energy on federal land.
In addition, the bill reduces royalties for oil and gas development on federal land and eliminates charges on methane emissions. It also eliminates a variety of funds, such as funds for energy efficiency improvements in buildings as well as the greenhouse gas reduction fund.