You’re invited to participate in a new project being coordinated by Dade’s Youth - the teen volunteers of Dade Battlefield Society.
We hope you will help us as we create ‘Kindness Kits for Children in Need.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You’re invited to participate in a new project being coordinated by Dade’s Youth - the teen volunteers of Dade Battlefield Society.
We hope you will help us as we create ‘Kindness Kits for Children in Need.”
We are asking you to fill canvas bags with items often needed by children in need. Dade’s Youth will supply the canvas bag for you and we appreciate your help.
Item ideas include: for babies - diapers, baby wipes, baby hygiene, baby clothing, baby toy; for toddlers - pull-ups, hygiene, T-shirt, etc., coloring books, baby wipes; K-5th graders – puzzles, coloring books, clothing, socks, hygiene, flash cards, age-appropriate books.
If possible, we hope you can add $10-$25 gift card from a local business (for personal items that may be needed.
You may add a note to each bag, something like:
“This bag was made especially for you, to share kindness and a big hug too. Each item has been placed with love and a smile, in hopes things will be better in a very little while.
Your friends with Dade’s Youth/Dade Battlefield Society.”
Our goal? To have 100 bags ready to deliver at 11 a.m. on June 28 at the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park lodge.
We invite you, or a member of your group, to join us at the park for the event, as we donated the Kindness Kits to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
For those donating items, Dade’s Youth will meet from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays to assemble the bags, so that’s the perfect drop-off time.
Remember – groups wishing to create Kindness Kits, Dade’s Youth will supply the bags.
With your help, we know we can reach our goal – maybe more!
We are reminded of the words of Winston Churchill, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
If you have any questions, please contact Karen Cloud at 352-793-6256.
Thanks so much!