Climate chance and rising sea levels.
It really isn’t that complicated – think about this.
First let’s address sea levels …Just like the human population in the world, the sea life population has grown. As such, that sea life is displacing water, causing the rising sea level - it is that simple.
As air temperature rises, it causes evaporation, which would actually cause water levels to decrease.
As to climate change, it is the sun that is responsible for the temperature of the earth. The earth moves away from the sun, 1.5 centimeters per year. The earth is 4.543 billion years old - 1.5 X 4,000,000,000 = 6,000,000,000 centimeters. That, divided by 160934.4 centimeters = 37,282.27 miles the earth has moved away from the sun.
So understanding that, would moving away from the sun cause more or less global warming? Obviously it would eventually cause less.
They say that “The main impacts are, a decrease in water availability and crop yields, increasing risks of droughts and biodiversity loss, forest fires, and heat waves.” My question is if the temperature is increasing, considering the size of our oceans, that rising temperature would cause evaporation on all bodies of water, lakes, rivers and seas!
That evaporated water will increase the amount of precipitation. Yes, that is a change but water can’t be destroyed, it can be ice, liquid or gas.
Question, if icebergs melt to some degree or completely, due to heat, how much of that water will be put into the atmosphere and in turn become precipitation? If that is the case, how is that going to decrease the water availability, it will not!
Respectfully,
Phil Longo
Bushnell