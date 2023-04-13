The Republicans in power in Tallahassee are voting to reduce your free speech rights. This Florida law makes it easier for the powerful to file SLAPP lawsuits (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) against individuals who criticize them.
This anti-free speech law in Florida seeks to overturn the 2010 Free Speech Act passed by a unanimous vote of Congress in Washington, D.C.
The 2010 federal Free Speech Act is a piece of legislation that protects free speech rights by protecting lawsuits against individuals or groups who speak out on matters of public concern.
This federal law provides a defense against strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) used by the powerful to silence critics who are less powerful. Florida Republicans want to overturn this federal law.
Don’t take my word for how un-American and anti-free speech the new Florida law is. Here are comments by various Republicans who, at that time, proudly supported free speech rights and the federal 2010 Free Speech Act that reduced the ability of the powerful to silence the weak by filing a SLAPP lawsuit.
“The First Amendment is under attack, and we must do everything we can to protect it. The Free Speech Act is an important step in ensuring that Americans can freely express their opinions without fear of retaliation.” - Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)
“Free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we cannot allow powerful interests to silence the voices of everyday Americans. The Free Speech Act is a necessary tool in the fight against SLAPP suits and other attempts to stifle free expression.” – Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.)
“Free speech is one of our most fundamental rights, and we must do everything in our power to protect it. The Free Speech Act is a critical tool in the fight against SLAPP suits and other attempts to silence dissenting voices.” – Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).
“The Free Speech Act will prevent wealthy individuals and corporations from using the legal system to bully and intimidate those who speak out against them. This law is a victory for free speech and for the people of Florida.” – Representative Vern Buchanan (R-Fla).
My favorite quote is from this supporter of the 2010 Free Speech Act.
“The Free Speech Act will protect Floridians from frivolous lawsuits and ensure that individuals and organizations can speak out on matters of public concern without fear of retribution.” – Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).
The unknown Congressman from Florida, Ron DeSantis, favored robust free speech and was against enabling the powerful to silence the individual by filing SLAPP lawsuits.
The unknown Congressman Ron DeSantis voted against SLAPP lawsuits by the powerful against the weak. Governor DeSantis, one of the most powerful politicians in America, now opposes the very free speech principles he so passionately promoted as a congressman.
What changed?
Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin may be reached at: David@d-r.media