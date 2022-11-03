“Greetings David, I believe the American Dream is alive. For me, the Dream is about opportunity. The opportunity to change your own stance and posture in our economy is real and unlike most other places in the world.
I see more opportunities now than ever before in my life. What I see missing is linking the opportunity with those seeking. I also see people with excuses on why they can’t make it. I see people depressed about the cost of housing. Did people forget about the concept of economic migration?
If the conditions to find your American Dream don’t exist where you are, maybe go where it is. Does life have to come with three bedrooms and unlimited air conditioning? Somebody in the world thinks opportunity exists here; seen the numbers coming from abroad for a piece of this opportunity?
Staggering it is.
When I was in the third grade, my family lived in a tent in Florida in a campground. Christmas gifts were charity store games for, I think, 25 cents. We then lived in an RV, a grandparent had bought to get us out of a tent in a KOA campground that used to be in the present-day Dr. Phillips area, when it was an orange grove. Parents filed for bankruptcy two or three times.
So, I think I know some difficulties growing up and economic struggles.
Watched my father rise and fall a few times, economically, through his unstable career. I enlisted in the military after college and took on a nice chunk of student loans which the military paid most of them.
Thought I was a four-year and out person, just to learn I liked it. So I stayed in and changed over to being a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, then retired after 20 years. I am always looking, and have been employed every single day, since Sept. 10, 1996.
If you don’t seek, you will not find and if you don’t put your name in the hat you will not get picked. I have applied for more than 500 jobs in six years. The rejection is no big deal because at any one time I really am just looking for one yes. It’s a mindset.
I see others apply to maybe two jobs and not get picked and their position is that the world is over - no opportunity in America, oh poor me.
I see people with generic college degrees with six-figure student loans, because they went to private schools instead of state-subsidized schools. They also borrowed to pay for their living expenses instead of holding a job while educating.
From where I sit, the opportunity is better now than ever for anyone, even for the poorest person in the U.S.
The breakdown is work ethic, mindset and matching a person with the vast opportunity; saying no to recreational drug use (substance abuse), gang membership and other illegal activities.
Push forward; when a door closes, knock on another. This recipe works across socioeconomic classes, racial differences, gender differences and any other difference under the rainbow.
I know tremendously successful people in all groups, no matter how you slice them, because of this simple recipe.
Thank you for the thought pieces you write.” J
