As this year comes to a close, we are reflecting on the many challenges we faced to be able to celebrate this, our 40th anniversary. The significant milestone was not without its own challenges across those 40 years, but the recent ones we faced of the post-pandemic economy, short-staffing and two shelter evacuations due to hurricanes Ian and Nicole were enough for us. You, our community,have continued to be there to support us through it all.
Though this time of year is our busiest, with community events and pet adoptions, we must slow down and take this opportunity to express our most sincere gratitude to our supporters. You have allowed us to honor our mission with your contributions of time, funds and the labor of love. Together, we are a community that cares.
Slowly and steadily, our shelter continues to grow in outreach programs and in facility expansions and improvements. Whether it is in giving funds for critical medical needs, supplies to operate our shelter or "Leaving a Legacy of Compassion" in your estate planning, each gift is appreciated as it allows us to accomplish the goal of helping local animals in need.
For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
Each year brings us new challenges to face. Financially, even during this currenteconomy, you have still been there for the animals - giving what you can when you can.
We understand and feel the pressure, as requests for help and pet surrenders have been on the rise nearly all of 2022. Whether it was a dollar in our donation box or regular monthly contributions, each gift allows us to accomplish the tasks ahead of us helping animals in need. When we have asked for donations for those on our "Kibbles" Free Pet Food Pantry, you delivered food and supplies so others would not have to lose their precious pets during rough times.
You have given to our "Hope Fund" for animals with critical needs so they may have hope for a happy future. We have no affiliation with HSUS or the ASPCA, as there are no such things as local chapters of these organizations.
We receive no financial donations from them or any level of government. Your contributions to us have meant the difference between life and death for animals within our Sumter County community.
For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
To all our local news media of print, radio, social or television, you have helped spread the word of our necessary work. Sharing our messaging of special adoption events, uplifting rescue stories, the rewards of volunteering and the joys that pets provide us have made a great impact. You were a key factor in our lifesaving results.
For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
To those businesses, clubs, churches and neighborhoods who hosted and sponsored benefit events or foundations who awarded us with grants, you have shown the real meaning of community and made a big difference. Thanks to YOUR support, we can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of Sumter's animals and their people!
For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
Our no-kill shelter is fortunate to have a compassionate and dedicated staff, devoted volunteers and an all-volunteer board of directors to guide our organization as we complete our 40th anniversary year and look towards new and exciting growth in 2023. To our volunteers, from children to seniors, your commitment to help on all levels is so appreciated. Your thousands of hours of love and care - at our five acre campus, at our off-site adoption sites and special events or in your own homes, are all needed and valued.
Together, our volunteers are extensions of our hard-working staff and are guardians, foster homes, comfort givers, exercise partners, office helpers, fundraisers, educators and ambassadors of YOUR Humane Society SPCA and its animals. We always welcome more people like you!
If you are new to us, we extend an invitation to visit our shelter and learn how we carry out our lifesaving work. We encourage you to discover how you can become a part of our lifesaving mission that is only possible because our community works together to make a positive difference.
For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
On behalf of our organization and the animals we strive to protect, we wish you and your pets a safe, healthy and prosperous holiday season and new year.
We’re fur-ever thankful for YOU!
YOUR Humane Society SPCA