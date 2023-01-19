“Your agency’s narratives on your PCRs (patient care report) are by far the most detailed and thorough out of all the agencies we serve. Please let your staff know that the hospital staff does read the reports and often their pre-hospital care is taken into consideration when formulating a treatment plan,” Andrew Johnson, EMT-P, emergency medical services liaison for Orlando Health South Lake Hospital wrote in a letter to Sumter fire services.
The hospital recognized the potentially life-saving work conducted by the Sumter County Fire & EMS during a medical emergency.
Recently, there was a 911 call regarding a 77-year-old woman complaining of generalized weakness while ambulating or standing. Sumter County Fire & EMS arrived and proceeded to take the woman to the hospital. While on the way, the crew’s “proper reassessment during transport, they caught a sudden onset of stroke symptoms and relayed their findings to the hospital.”
The Sumter team that responded to the call were William Vinyard, Jovany Ponce de Leon, Brian Hoogewind and Tyler Andriuk.
Their call enabled the patient to receive the proper treatment without the condition worsening, according to a report from the Orlando Health Fire/EMS Board.
The patient was discharged from the hospital a few days later with no focal deficits present upon discharge.
“In emergency services, anytime we take care of a patient we hope for the best outcome for them,” said Damon Allen, Sumter County Fire & EMS deputy chief of operations.
“The three skills first responders need to have to affect a positive outcome for a patient, is to be educated, skilled and capable to provide a very high level of care. The firefighters recognized for this great outcome have those outstanding skills,” he said.