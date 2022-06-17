James “Charles” Oswald aka “Big O”, responsible for dozens of Sumter County youths for nearly three decades. In 1978, Big O was named Florida State Coach of the Year.
During those seasons he coached, the list of those who benefited from his knowledge included his own grandson, as well as former South Sumter students who went on to become coaches themselves.
Some went on to teach in, or serve in, the Sumter County School District – Sumter County’s superintendent of schools, Rick Shirley and Shirley’s son Allen, now principal at South Sumter.
Mike Foote, who served as South Sumter baseball coach and on the county school board.
His daughter Magan said her father was a firm believer that you, “Coach during practice and cheer during games.”
He didn’t believe in correcting mistakes during the game, but rather waiting until practice to address whatever didn’t work during the game and keeping player morale boosted on the field.
As for Magan, she said her dad always wanted a boy, but she always wanted to tag along.
He told her it was tough out there in baseball and as a girl, she would have to be tough.
She said she was about four years old when he finally allowed her to come along.
“My mom was a softball coach, dad was a baseball coach, so it was inevitable,” she said of playing softball herself.
“He was definitely tough, but he always was supportive. He supported pretty much anything that I wanted to do,” as long as she put in the effort and energy and gave it 100%, she said.
“I think one of his happiest moments of life was when I had his grandson, he finally had the boy that he always wanted,” she said.
“He ended up coaching my son in baseball for eight years.”
“He is amazing he’s such a good player,” she said of her son, Jason, Jr. or J.J.
He and his team, the South Lake Dixie Boys 15 U team are off to the World Series this year.
And he “absolutely loved” being coached by his grandfather.
She said he used to brag that so many knew his PawPaw as Big O, but he was the only one lucky enough to call him Paw.
She said he got the name Big O because of his baseball number, back when he was playing.
It cost more money to have a double number on the jersey and the other kids had their single digit numbers, so he opted for a zero, that could also stand for Oswald.
Magan said her dad loved to travel and was a huge New York Yankee fan.
He came from Alabama, but back in the 1940s, before TV, “The only game that they could pick up on the radio,” was the Yankees and they would listen regularly.
Big O, 80, of Bushnell passed away on May 31 in Dade City.
He was born in Greenville, Ala. on Aug. 25, 1941.
Big O taught at South Sumter High School for 33 years and was the head baseball coach from 1971 until 1997.
Shirley was a junior the first year Oswald coached at South Sumter.
“He was also my math teacher for trig and algebra Ii and geometry,“ Shirley said.
“He did a really good job – he was always playing the odds. Everything in baseball was like numbers for him.
Shirley said ”You did what the odds said were most effective.”
“If it’s the right time to bunt, it’s the right time to bunt, it didn’t matter if you had the clean-up kid,” at bat, Shirley said.
“In fact, I learned a lot about coaching from him, myself.”
“He always had a smile on his face,” and was a good math teacher, Shirley said, sharing a story about Oswald.
He said he needed to recertify, but when he went to class, acing the test, the teacher told him he didn’t need to take the class.
He had a “big personality, always worked hard, not just on coaching kids, on learning about the kids, learning their personalities and their strengths and weaknesses,” Shirley said.
He was “always making you feel at ease,” although he was a very intense competitor.
Shirley recalls that when he played baseball, the players were also responsible for their own area of the field – not just during the game, but through the week, making sure their area of the field was kept up.
“This is your area, you had to keep your area groomed,” he said.
“The kids always loved him – he was like everybody’s favorite teacher,” Shirley said.
After his time at South Sumter, Oswald taught at Greenville Academy in Alabama, serving as both head football and baseball coach, as well as assistant softball coach.
He was the assistant baseball coach at Greenville High School.
He concluded his career as a high school assistant baseball coach at Fort Dale Academy. He also taught at LBW College until 2017.
When he did officially retire, after 53 years, he coached his grandson in the Dixie Youth and Cal Ripken League. He enjoyed cheering on the Yankees and the University of Alabama Football team.
He loved spending time with his family and playing baseball with his grandson, JJ. He is survived by his daughter: Magan (Jason) Holt of Bushnell; grandson: Jason Holt, Jr. of Bushnell; sister: Betty (William) Love of Greenville, Ala. sister-in-law: Sarah Oswald of Greenville, Ala.; niece: Kimberly Oswald of Birmingham, Ala.; nephews: Jeff (Lisa) Bush of Mackenzie, Ala.; Kenneth Oswald, Jr. (Jennifer) of Montevallo, Ala.; his honorary son and coaching partner: Josh Beverly of Greenville, Ala. and many loving great nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Laura Oswald; brother: Kenneth Oswald and daughter: Sandra Kay Oswald.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel at 4 p.m. (with visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) with Pastor Tracy Taylor officiating