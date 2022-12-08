Brian Christianson, a military veteran and current Oxford resident with more than 15 years of experience at various One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, has opened his own heating and air business with the company.
Over the years, Christianson has worked at various levels throughout the organization, most notably managing several locations. That experience led him to open his own franchise location, providing residents throughout the county with premium and reliable heating and cooling services year-round.
In addition to providing customers with the One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Service, Christianson offers employees opportunities for continued education and training to help cultivate a strong, positive work environment.
Christianson also hopes to have a positive impact on his community, with plans of partnering with local veteran organizations
“My experience with One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has been nothing short of amazing. The company’s national recognition speaks for itself, as the team has built a network of franchise owners and technicians that provide every customer with honest work and an excellent experience,” said Christianson. “As we ramp up our services in Sumter County, our team is ready to assist our family, friends and neighbors with the HVAC services they need. From addressing emergency repairs in the peak of Florida summers to ensuring homeowners’ ducts are clean and the home’s indoor air quality is healthy, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our community.”
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Sumter County will offer the same experience to residents in the area.
The contact phone number is 352-897-9700.
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has more than 370 locations nationwide, offering products and services, including maintenance, installation and repair.