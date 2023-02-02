Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School is celebrating their third through fifth graders who earned straight A’s for the second quarter, with the Straight “A” Café. A total of 38 students worked hard and earned an amazing Super Bowl Lunch party with chicken wings, nachos, chips, popcorn, drinks and Trollies (candy).
The school staff and faculty noted they are proud of the students and all of their hard work in earning straight A’s.
They are also honoring those kindergarten through fifth grade students who earned all A’s and B’s on their report cards.
Third through fifth grade students are listed.