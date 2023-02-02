Straight A honor

Straight A honor roll: Abby Acree, Aidan Argento, Naytiri Carruthers, Cameron Davin, Eden Derby, Braelynn Dulin,  Jase Dyess, Skylar-Ann Enoch, Kemone Floyd, Jessica Gillispie, Tristan Hatcher, Lexi Hembach, Ha’lley Hernandez, Arabella Jones, Sydney Jones, Nyah Kelch, Aryn Layne, Xavier Llop, Allison LoRusso, Blaise Masoline, Jackson McCorkle, Grayson Mickler, Henry Norris, Alexia Pate, Luna Perez, Destiny Phillips, Emilee Pidgeon, Khloee Purdy, Aubrey Spencer,  Drennan Spencer, Sierra Sumner, Trace Taylor, Andrew Thompson, Harrison Tiemeyer, Peyton Turner, Jayse Wade, Piper West, Jett Wiley.

Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School is celebrating their third through fifth graders who earned straight A’s for the second quarter, with the Straight “A” Café. A total of 38 students worked hard and earned an amazing Super Bowl Lunch party with chicken wings, nachos, chips, popcorn, drinks and Trollies (candy).

The school staff and faculty noted they are proud of the students and all of their hard work in earning straight A’s.

They are also honoring those kindergarten through fifth grade students who earned all A’s and B’s on their report cards.

Third through fifth grade students are listed.

