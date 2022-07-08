A 33-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was arrested for aggravated battery on Wednesday, June 29, related to a stabbing incident in Center Hill, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, Adolfo Trejo Herrera was arrested after law enforcement found him hiding outdoors at a residence in Lake Panasoffkee.
At approximately 9:17 p.m., last Wednesdays, deputies responded to a residence in Center Hill in reference to a possible stabbing. Once they arrived, they observed the victim, a Hispanic male, receiving medical aid from emergency rescue personnel.
According to the sheriff’s office, a witness advised the victim and another Hispanic male got into a verbal altercation that began inside the residence and continued outdoors. The witness heard what they believed to be glass breaking and upon exiting the residence located the victim laying on the ground, stating he had been stabbed by the suspect. The witness observed the suspect get into a grey Toyota Tacoma and flee from the scene. The witness also advised that the suspect was not the owner of the vehicle.
While patrolling, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description at a residence on C.R. 426 in Lake Panasoffkee and attempted to speak to the residents, Alejandro Herrera Trejo and Rogelio Junior Martinez. The individuals were questioned regarding the whereabouts of Herrera, both denying knowledge of his location initially. The deputy advised both parties that they could be arrested for obstruction should they not reveal his location. Trejo and Martinez later advised he was hiding on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.
The release went on to say that during a search of the exterior premises, Herrera was found, crouched down behind the residence, attempting to conceal himself from law enforcement. After authorities gave multiple verbal commands, Herrera surrendered himself without incident.
Herrera was arrested for: aggravated battery, obstruction without violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Sumter County Detention Center on no bond.
Additionally, both Martinez and Alejandro Trejo were arrested for obstruction without violence. Both have since bonded out.