A 57-year-old Lake Panasoffkee woman was killed Wednesday, Nov. 2, when the pick-up truck she was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The woman was traveling eastbound on C.R..470, west of SE 88th Terrace. The tractor trailer was traveling westbound on C.R. 470, when according to FHP, the pick-up truck crossed the center line, colliding with the truck. The driver of the tractor trailer was a 34-year-old Orlando man. He was not injured, according to the report.
FHP does not provide the identity of those involved in vehicle collisions.