For all you anglers out there, it’s just two weeks away – the annual Panfish Challenge on Lake Panasoffkee. Hosted by PanaVista Lodge and several sponsors, the fishing challenge is slated for Saturday, June 17.
The cash prizes range from a $500 first place prizes to heaviest bluegill and heaviest shellcracker at $100 each.
It’s $50 for fifth place, $100 for fourth place, $200 for third and $300 for second.
In past years, it’s been an opportunity for families and friends to launch early in the morning and spend the day vying for top prizes.
It’s touted as fishing, food and fun for the entire family.
There’ll also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle during the day.
All proceeds from the event are donated to Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School and South Sumter FFA chapters.
Last year’s challenge drew 64 registered boats and 74 kids, with a total of 462 fish brought in.
The event raised more than $16,000 for the youth charities.
The tournament is presented by Big & Wild Outdoors Radio, along with Pana Vista, with a host of sponsors helping to support the event.