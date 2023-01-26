As we begin our 41st year helping animals, it is because of kind people who give of their time that make it possible for us to have served our community for so long. Sharon Parks is one of those treasured people who make the saying true: “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work!”
Sharon recalls when, as a child, it was the times sadly when pet dogs were left outdoors all the time with less regard for their well-being. But fortunately, her father cared enough to make their family dog, named Ring, an insulated doghouse to keep him comfortable and safe. Sharon realizes now that pets shouldn’t be kept outdoors unless they have appropriate protective housing and are safe from potential dangers. Once family returns home, they should reunite indoors together - rather than being relegated to a lonely life outdoors.
Sharon’s current pet is a tabby cat named Scampie, who she adopted from the YOUR Humane Society/SPCA shelter a couple of years ago. He is an affectionate cat who has proven to be a wonderful companion, full of personality.
As active as Sharon was, she was searching for more interesting activities to fill her week and she responded to one of our local newspaper stories mentioning the need for volunteers (psst … we can always use more!) so she submitted her application and attended our volunteer orientation.
While she loves all animals, she homed in on becoming a “cat cuddler,” which helps some of our less-socialized cats learn to enjoy the company of people and soon become the best snugglers anyone would want to adopt. Sharon also partakes in the online training offered for our volunteers as a Fear Free Shelter to learn more ways to help shelter pets.
Sharon encourages anyone who might be interested to reach out and contact our shelter or come by for a visit and see if this is something they may enjoy. After all, who could argue that helping save lives, meeting other compassionate people with a common love of animals and making new friends (both human and furry) isn’t all a great way to start the new year? Sharon added that “there are many experienced and loving volunteers in this interesting organization that I’m sure anyone would enjoy volunteering.”
The most memorable experiences Sharon recounts are when she sees shy kitties become more confident and sweeter. It is life changing for them and apparently her too! Cuddling cats at the shelter isn’t her only cuddle time, she also helps at our other cat adoption showcases at PetSmart on Wedgewood Lane and Petsense on Canal St. - both in The Villages.
And if that wasn’t enough, Sharon helps at special events such as our Lights of Love holiday fundraiser.
Thank you Sharon. for starting 2023 as our Volunteer of the Month!
If you are interested in enriching YOUR life by becoming a volunteer, contact us at volunteering@hsspca.org or at 352-793-9117. Applications can be completed online at https://hsspca.org/apply-to-volunteer/. There are many ways to help make a difference in your community!