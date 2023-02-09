Last week, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis attended the Scams and Fraud Seminar in The Villages and highlighted his “Be Scam Smart” financial safety video series for senior citizens. The “Be Scam Smart” videos are designed to be a simple and accessible way for senior citizens to learn the warning signs of a scam, and how to not become a victim of identity theft. In 2021, it was estimated that seniors in the United States lost nearly $1 billion to scams. The free online videos cover topics such as common scam tactics, identity theft, and what to know before you purchase annuities and reverse mortgages.
“It was an honor to be in The Villages today to talk to Florida’s seniors about how they can protect themselves from fraud and scams. As CFO, one of my top priorities is protecting consumers from scams and fighting the fraud epidemic in our state.
“Seniors spend their entire lives building a nest egg and we must protect them from bad actors looking for a pay day. It is my job to ensure all of the citizens of this great state know the warning signs of fraud, particularly our elderly population, so that they can protect themselves from these fraudsters. My ‘Be Scam Smart’ video series, will give senior citizens the tools that they need to safeguard themselves. I encourage all Floridians to be scam smart and learn more about commons scams tactics at FraudFreeFlorida.com.”
In the Be Scam Smart video series, seniors will learn:
How to Spot Fraudulent Behavior – Are you at risk?
Common Scams that Target Seniors – Is this too good to be true?
How to Fight Identity Theft – Protect, Prevent, Police
Resources to Keep You Safe – Know where to go for help.
The DFS’ Be Scam Smart videos are available to seniors, their family and caregivers to help inform, empower, and protect Florida’s seniors from financial scams and fraud. To view the videos, as well as financial safety tips and information for seniors, please visit https://www.myfloridacfo.com/safe/.