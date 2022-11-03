Many of us have big-picture goals we want to conquer with every shred of our being. At one point, perhaps we were one fire about the big picture, pouring all sweat equity into the endeavored vision. But, as time wore on, maybe the image lost a bit of its luster. Or, like an old television, it scrambled with static snow until we messed with the rabbit ears, and it became clear.
Other folks may give up on the big picture because they discover it wasn't for them. And that's okay. We make dynamic discoveries while we become who we are.
I like what my pastor says on the subject, and I'm paraphrasing here: You won't stick with things you're only interested in, but you'll be devoted to things you're passionate about.
God-given passion is an excellent benchmark to employ when creating a life goal.
Job 22:28 You will also declare a thing, And it will be established for you; So light will shine on your ways.
Whatever path we choose for ourselves, staying the course is essential. Yet when the goal is still in the distance or on the outskirts of our reality, we can allow certain factors to interfere with our plans.
Here are 3 indicators that we're straying from our focus:
1. We spend less time visualizing the outcome.
Course correction: Carve out time for this critical practice because what we meditate on persuades our hearts.
1. Timothy 4:15 Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all.
2. We stop taking active steps toward the goal.
Course correction: Draft three steps that will navigate us to your endgame.
James 2:14 What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works?
3. We tell ourselves that we can't accomplish our goal.
Course correction: we must cease all negative self-talk and speak what God says about us.
Romans 8:37 Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.
TODAY'S PRACTICE:
Utilize the *course correctionsabove.
When we follow through, we glorify God and show the world that we're followers of Jesus. (John 15:8)
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I'm truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.