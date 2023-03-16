An undercurrent of doubt nearly drowned me this past week.
It was my first week in my new self-worth coaching office, so I bustled organizing, writing copy, and talking with potential clients. During this whirlwind, I turned a deaf ear to doubt, swept it under heavy carpet, and refused to give it a voice.
You know, instead of facing my reservations head-on.
On Thursday, my literary agent told me young adult novels aren’t selling. A sword to the chest would’ve hurt less. She pointed out a handful of things that needed attention in the novel, but for me not to bother with a lengthy revision process because she couldn’t sell it anyway. Ouch doesn’t even cover it.
Mind you, this is the same novel that won gold in the Florida Writer’s Lit contest.
Now here’s the crazy part. I 100% believe I’ll have a novel traditionally published because I’ve confessed for years that I’m a New York Times Best Selling author. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears behind those words. I’m totally convinced that it’s a fact in the making and no one can talk me out of it, including my smart-as-a-whip agent.
That undercurrent of doubt I felt wasn’t about my novel; no, it was about my new business. Circumstances said that I jumped the cliché’ gun, didn’t have paying clients and that my husband would be disappointed if this business didn’t rev up fast.
God encouraged me with this scripture: Isaiah 43:19 Behold, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs forth; do you not perceive and know it and will you not give heed to it? I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.
It’s a thousand times harder to hit the New York Times Best Seller list than own a thriving coaching business. A thousand. Only one-percent of writers have a literary agent, so it stands to reason that if I nail that venture, I can access God’s grace for this venture, too.
My heavenly Father held my hand through this whole process, nudged me to examine my doubt so He could show me how ridiculously small those circumstances are in light of who He is and what He can help me accomplish. He’s the one who set my heart on fire to help women in the first place.
Philippians 1:6 I am convinced and confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will [continue to] perfect and complete it until the day of Christ Jesus [the time of His return].
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Put God first. Seek Him, and discover He’s on your side and loves you unconditionally. The dreams He put in your heart are there for a reason. To further His kingdom.
2. Once you’re convinced your passion has wings, take inspired action. Get out a notebook and write out a three-step plan to start. Other steps will follow, but for now, hone in on three.
3. Follow through with God’s grace.
Doubt will always knock, but how we answer it determines our trust in God.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you, by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
Feel free to reach out with questions or prayer requests or to schedule a FREE Mini Session: Melissa@CoachWithMelissa.com