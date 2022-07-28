In whatever form it appears in our lives, a vice serves as a distraction and is often harmful. It’s an enticing way to buffer reality, numb the feels, and sweep everything under the proverbial carpet so we don’t have to deal.
To better understand, let’s look at this definition from vocabulary.com: VICE: A vice is a moral failing or a bad habit. Traditional examples of vice include drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco, and gambling in card games.
In the United States, municipal police departments often have a bureau dedicated to vice, manned by vice cops, whose job it is to fight crime related to alcohol, drugs, and gambling. But anything can be a vice, as long as there’s someone out there who views it as bad behavior or a moral weakness. You might say, casually, “I don’t drink, smoke, or gamble. Chocolate ice cream is my vice.” Or driving over the speed limit. Or intentionally failing to sort your recycling.”
Given the above definition, anything can be a vice that distracts from reality. It revolves in a vicious cycle, whispers that it will make us feel better, but only confusion and frustration appear. Again. And again. And again.
Admittedly, I’ve had times when I fell into the habit of buffering. Like the time our dog Yoda passed away before her time. I shut down in a sense because it was too hard to deal. I was hooked on dachshund websites and Facebook pages, looking for a replacement puppy even though I was nowhere near ready. All the cute puppy faces distracted me from my pain.
When we trust in Jesus more than our pain, healing takes root. We’re capable of sharing our affliction with the one who promised his yoke is easy and burden is light (Matthew 11:).
God loves us too much not to finish the work He began in us (Philippians 1:6).
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Become aware by excavating the buried pain and recording them in a notebook or journal.
2. Record the story surrounding each wound.
3. Write a new story about old wounds using scripture and prayer.
A beautiful reality is birthed when we overcome fears and wounds with God’s grace.
Jeremiah 29:11 11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.