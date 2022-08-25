Like a weed, complacency sprouts around the human heart and chokes off the challenge to grow, to seek better, to become better. Instead, it smugly suggests that we’ve arrived.
Merriam-Webster definition of complacency: 1: self-satisfaction especially when accompanied by unawareness of actual dangers or deficiencies. When it comes to safety, complacency can be dangerous. 2: an instance of usually unaware or uninformed self-satisfaction.
I like a couple of valid points Melissa Male makes in her article 10 Signs You Might Be Complacent:
“Every single day should be treated as a learning experience: an opportunity to acquire a new set of knowledge and skills and to build upon the foundation that already exists. Complacent people are content with what they already know or do and, consequently, don’t seek out new information or experiences.”
“We all stop growing at some point, physically speaking. But you should never stop growing intellectually or spiritually. Think of complacence as a roadblock on your journey to become who you are.”
Paul understood this, and dedicated his life to growth.
Phillipians 3:12-14 Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.
What a powerful scripture that communicates that we’re to press onward and upward. It’s awesome to dwell on past accomplishments, to remind ourselves that we’re capable of great feats, but when we use the past to impede our present and future, we stop growing.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Spend time in the presence of God and allow Him to stir old and new desires in your heart.
2. In a notebook, record those desires, whether it’s something you’d like to learn or a skill you’d like to develop, or a project you’ve been meaning to spearhead.
3. Devote time to honing that desire into reality, even if it’s fifteen minutes a day, even if you don’t feel like it.
The best course of action against complacency is action.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.