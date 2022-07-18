Do you recall A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh glooms-day character Eeyore? Nothing went right for this adorable donkey because he focused on everything wrong. In some fashion, we’ve all experienced sadness that may’ve developed into full-blown depression. Nothing felt right, looked right, or mattered right. Perhaps it got so bad that we stopped caring. Like we let off a can of melancholy as though it were a bug bomb. Maybe loved ones felt our funk and got sucked into its vortex.
According to Medical News Today, there are two types of depression: “Situational depression occurs after life-altering events, but clinical or major depression has a range of causes and is a longer-term condition. With a healthful lifestyle and the right treatment plan, both forms of depression are manageable.”
Last December, we published “An honest account about Clinical Depression,” written by Pastor Jill Windham: “I don’t want to forget how every day, I’d take those pills like I was swallowing shame. I don’t want to forget how, for some stupid, self-inflicted reason, I felt like I was hiding a deep, dark secret— being in ministry and on anti-depressants. And how bold and compassionate my husband and parents were, like I was dealing with a cold instead of mental illness.”
Now it’s my turn to be raw and honest. This past week, I dove into a stream of situational depression when my birth daughter’s family’s flight was canceled. Thrice. Which meant her daughter, my granddaughter, wasn’t going to get to meet our son’s daughters. We all looked forward to this first-time cousin gathering.
The girls were finally going to play and get to know one another.
Although my heart went out to the tons of families in the same circumstance, I reveled in my pain. As someone who is an encourager, who guides people through their wounds, I felt like a failure for not even attempting to pull myself out of the muck. I felt pathetic for needing someone to lift me up while I was down. I’m the giver. Not the taker. It messed with my sense of self. So I stress-ate for two days, allowing my attitude to sour and bleed onto my loved ones.
All to cover up the pain I’ve been in charge of from the get-go.
When it comes to situational depression, we can choose to walk in the same story we’ve created for ourselves—based on circumstances, or we can walk in peace despite those circumstances.
It’s up to us how we show up in life. It’s up to us how, when, and where we will rise. It’s up to us to step into a peace that surpasses all understanding.
Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Make the decision to desire peace so much that you are willing to sacrifice time and energy to attain it.
2. Count every single blessing.
It’s impossible to stay in a harmful mindset when we’re grateful. I’m thankful that my family is healthy and will meet another day. I know God is the God of restoration.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.