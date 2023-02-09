For many of us, the thought of change gives us the heebie-jeebies. We’d rather burrow beneath a blanket of fear stitched with ‘what-ifs’ than rise into our pressing present.
The funny thing? We’ve prayed for opportunity—maybe declared it, journaled it, cried angst-ridden tears over it—yet when it knocks on the proverbial door, we hide, perhaps peeking out the curtain, perplexed about cracking the door to see what’s on the other side.
The unknown can be scary, but so is remaining stagnant when God’s called us to step out in faith.
2 Corinthians 5:7 For we walk by faith, not by sight.
When we ignore God, trust in our flawed past experiences over His Word, we slam the door on blessings He’s so desperately offering. Blessings for us, yes, and blessings for those He encourages us to bless.
God recently opened a door for me that I’ve prayed, journaled, and cried about for a long while. Although coaching folks over the internet is a blessing, there’s nothing like in-person meetings. That’s how I started when I worked in full-time ministry—one-on-one sessions with women in an office setting. Where I could fully read their body language, hand them a tissue and hug their neck when they needed comfort and encouragement.
While opening my heart to Susan, who owns Southern Charms Realty, she got super excited and led me to a big office with an outside entrance. She said, “I’ve tried to move into this office for the past month, but it hasn’t felt right.” She drew a breath and looked me square in the eye. “This is your office, Melissa. God meant for you to have it.”
Holy Ghost goosebumps traveled every inch of me.
In the past, I’ve dove headlong into endeavors without praying about them, and even though I knew that this was God, I wanted to be faithful to pray about it. Much prayer went up. I prayed with my husband for long days before the decision was made.
I’ll open my office the third week in February and accept new clients. I’m so excited to see all God does.
Is this still scary? Of course. It means I’ll be stepping out of an office of folks who I love and who love me. It means leaving the known behind and embracing the unknown. There are plenty of logistics to consider. None of those applied when I worked under the umbrella of the church. Here’s what I know: God loves me and the Holy Spirit will guide me every step of the way. Without fail.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. When an opportunity arises, do an in-depth evaluation. Are your thoughts limiting you from considering a change? Do they benefit you? A change in your thought life will lead to lasting change.
3. Examine how you feel about yourself. Do you like who’s in the mirror? If not, commit to diving in and seeing all the good God says about you in His Word.
4. Pray about the opportunity and make decisions based on God’s will, not fear, doubt, or what-ifs. And watch the blessings grow.
Even though I’m embarking on a new leg of my journey, I’ll continue to write the Peace of Mind column that brings me so much joy.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Feel free to reach out with questions and prayer requests at this updated email address: Melissa@CoachWithMelissa.com