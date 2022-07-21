Stagnant living is stationary, keeping us in the same place, paralyzed in a comfortable but unwanted present.
What keeps us stagnant? Perhaps we’re holding onto something or someone that isn’t healthy for us. Maybe we’re participating in something God called us away from long ago. At the time, perhaps it was a good thing, even a God-ordained thing. But the season has passed, and we’re still performing the same old song and dance.
What if God is calling us higher, but we’re too busy being busy? What if He’s given us grace for greatness but the unknown looks too scary to step out in faith? What if it’s easier to let the days gather like stagnant water?
According to Wikipedia: “Stagnant water can be dangerous for drinking because it provides a better incubator than running water for many kinds of bacteria and parasites.”
We wouldn’t drink that water, right? Yet we get in funks where we invite metaphorical parasites to govern our lives.
Jesus explores the answer in John 7:37-38 Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.
And…
John 15 5:5-8 “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.
We all possess the ability to remain in Jesus, but sometimes we get spiritually lazy, neglecting time in the Word, time with God, praise and worship, etc.
When we spend time with Him, the waters are stirred in our lives, and we glorify our heavenly Father.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Record what and/or who is holding you stagnant and why.
2. Setup a reminder in your phone that you’re going to devote a certain amount of time to God. At 6:15 am every morning, a reminder on my phone reads: Pray, Meditate, Word to remind me of this valuable time.
3. If your house is full of little ones, lock yourself in the bathroom or bedroom so you can communicate with God, even if it’s just for a few precious minutes.
4. Instead of Netflix and chilling, grab your Bible and discover how much God genuinely loves you.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.