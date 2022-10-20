We harm ourselves when we curse our enemies by complaining about them, nitpicking their faults, telling them off, or flat-out backstabbing them because they hurt us first.
Anger swells into hostility and hardens into hatred. We react out of these overwhelming emotions, allowing them to overtake us like cancer.
All because hurting people hurt people.
Inflicting verbal pain becomes a vicious cycle that chokes personal and spiritual growth.
Words are persuasive, and when we speak ill of someone, we influence others to think badly of them. Although I don't harbor hate in my heart, I recently realized that I talked about someone unfavorably based on their behavior and–I cringe to admit this—their politics. (I do my best to be authentic with you, dear reader.)
My disdainful words influenced my son's view and opinion of this person. Both our sons are protective of me, so I should've kept quiet and allowed God to deal with me privately.
Deal with me He did. God showed me the error of my ways and urged me to walk in love. I didn't mess around and listened to the Holy Spirit's prompting. The bonus is that my son was with me when I blessed this person who'd ruffled my proverbial feathers.
I desire to be a good influence, especially to my children and grandchildren, and not hinder their growth by backbiting.
Proverbs 25:23 The north wind brings forth rain, And a backbiting tongue an angry countenance.
Anger isn't a countenance I want to wear, so I choose God's way of speaking to encourage rather than tear down, to heal rather than harm, and to create peace instead of strife. Jesus Christ demonstrated this way of life and gave us instructions on how to treat our enemies:
Luke 6:27-28 "But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, 28 bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you."
Enemies are difficult to forgive, but forgiveness is more for us than it is for them. But, of course, that doesn't mean we have to hang out with them, especially if it's dangerous.
TODAY'S PRACTICE:
1. Write down the names of the people against who your harbor resentment.
2. Ask God for the desire to forgive them.
3. Write down a couple of ways you could bless them, even if it's anonymously.
There's freedom in forgiveness. There's freedom in walking in love with our enemies.
Challenge: Bless your enemies today so that you may reap the reward of love.
I'd love to hear how you did with this challenge.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I'm truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.