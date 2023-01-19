There’s not a person on God’s green earth that hasn’t wished they could take back something they’ve said. But, alas, what’s said becomes airborne, striking the target. Folks on opposing sides may store these rash words inside their memory banks, taking them out to inspect them periodically.
The heat of the moment has garnered many casualties.
For some, using words as weapons becomes a pattern. Having the same arguments, slamming the same doors, hurting the same people, and allowing the same people to hurt them.
The good news is that we have the freedom of choice with every word we say, every emotion we elicit, every behavior we exhibit.
Three mistakes made in confrontation:
1. React. Many people allow their emotions to rule their behavior.
NYT Best Seller, Stephen Covey says in his book 7 Habits of Highly Successful People, “Reactive people make it a feeling. They’re driven by feelings. Hollywood has generally scripted us to believe that we are not responsible, that we are a product of our feelings. But the Hollywood script does not describe the reality. If our feelings control our actions, it is because we have abdicated our responsibility and empowered them to do so.”
The author is referring to love in that paragraph, but it applies here, too. In an earlier passage, he breaks the word responsible down, charging us to be response-able.
2. Refuse. Many people will not take responsibility for their part in a situation.
If we’re having trouble admitting we’re wrong in a situation, ask why. Awareness is a healing tool.
3. Retreat. Many people hide from confrontation, and nothing is mended.
Disclaimer and Warning: If anyone is in a situation where they don’t feel safe, then yes, leave. If anyone is in a position where they feel volatile, then go and don’t return until after a cooling-off period.
Save those two examples, it’s unhealthy for any relationship if someone retreats from finding a solution to their confrontation. Avoidance isn’t a magic wand that makes issues go away.
Disagreements can be a safe space when people respectfully express their feelings, points of view, and intentions.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Take ownership of feelings and responses. No one can say or do something to make you feel or do something that doesn’t benefit you. For example, if someone calls you a name, you get to decide what you think, feel, and act about it.
2. You are in charge of taking responsibility for your part in any disagreement. If you don’t think the blame is yours, ask yourself: What would it be if I did have a responsibility here? You could ask, what is a solution to this issue? You could give the other person mercy.
3. You are in charge of your wants and desires in a relationship. Instead of retreating, think instead of how you can both benefit through a solution. What would that solution look like? Take a deep breath, and know that you’re valuable.
Here’s a bonus mistake: Projecting. When someone decides and judges someone else’s motive through their filters, they dishonor the other person and themselves.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests truly bless me.