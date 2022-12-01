The South Sumter Raiders host pep rallies throughout the season, honing in on school spirit.
In a recent pep rally, varsity cheer coach Melissa Winter put together a schedule of fun for the students, which included a basketball game between teachers and students, as well as a special dance by the cheerleaders, in costumes and glow stick design.
The game was between faculty members Earl Everett, A.J. Bryant, Chris Epperson, Elizabeth Cofield and Allison Bootz. The student team members were: Kainen Solomon, Lanasia Dority, Justin Lowry, Jarel Luther and Julius Brown.
Teacher Carmen Melendez organized the game. The final score was 5 points for teachers and 0 points for students.
“The game was advertised as five on five for five minutes,” Melendez said.
Winter said she wanted the event to be special because this would be the last pep rally for four of the cheerleaders (Emma Bland, Julianna Mequia, Tara Morrison and Katie Tabun) and she also wanted to add a bit of Halloween fun, so she added masks and glow bracelets.
Senior night was held last Friday night at the game.
Winter said thanks to sponsors Sunshine Stucco, Connie Mahan, T&D, Michale Winter, Goosehead Insurance and Preferred direct Family Care, she was able to buy 250 glow bracelets that the girls used and pass out to the some of the students in each class section for cheering.
She believes it was something the students and faculty enjoyed.
“I know the cheerleaders loved it. It was definitely their favorite dance this year and they were very excited about it,” she said.
The classes also vie for the most spirit, using a spirit stick and decibel meter to see who has the most spirit.
Miss Sumter County, JiAnna Timmons, also assisted this year, determining the winner.
Winter said so far, this year, the seniors and the sophomores have basically dominated the spirit with passing the stick back and forth.
“The class sponsor for the winner gets to display the spirit stick in their classroom until the next pep rally, then it is brought back into the gym to be given to the next winner,” she said.