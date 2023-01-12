If you’re interested in meeting any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. They are located at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117.
Hi, my name is Chance! I am a wonderful, gentle older dog. I was recently uprooted from my home of 8 years due to circumstances beyond my control, which has made me a little nervous! Understandably so, that home was all I knew for my whole life! So it will take a little time and patience for me to come out of my shell. Chance is an 8-yr-old male mixed breed and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey there! I’m Mai Tai, the one-eyed wonder! I’m super friendly and love EVERY person I meet! Having only one eye does not slow me down and only makes me cuter! The first thing I’ll do when I meet you is roll over for a belly rub. I like being around kids, but I prefer to not hang out with any other dogs. I can be kinda stubborn and will need some training work but I am eager to please! I have the best smile and playing tug-of-war is my favorite pass-time! MaiTai is a 2-yr-old female medium mixed breed and is currently on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, we’re the Grinch and Martha May. We are two sweet but shy siblings, looking for our new home together. We will need some patience to help us come out of our shells, but after that, we will be super loving and sweet! We’d love to find someone to take us in together! The Grinch and Martha May are two-year-old male and female tabby cats and are currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.