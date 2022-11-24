If you’re interested in meeting any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. They are located at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117.
Hiya! I’m Baby Girl! I am very loveable and playful. I also LOVE to talk! I am quite the chatterbox. I will definitely keep you entertained. Baby Girl is a one-year-old female calico kitty and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hello, my name is Buster. I am a very sweet old man. I’m very gentle and low-energy, but a tad bit nervous. I lived my whole life with my old owners but they became ill and had to move to a senior living home that wouldn’t allow me to stay with them. I would love to find a new home to settle down in. I am housebroken and have great leash manners. I would make a perfect companion for a lovely older couple. Buster is a 12-year-old male medium to large mixed breed and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey there! My name is Sheila! I am a super lovable young pup with lots of energy! If you need a new workout buddy, I’m your gal! I love to run and explore and would be great to accompany you on hikes. But I also love lounging in your lap on the couch watching TV and I love munching on pizza crust as a rare treat! Sheila is a two-year-old female Labrador-mix and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, I’m Yoshi. Aren’t I handsome? I am sweet but very shy. I get along well with other cats and I really enjoy laying in soft beds. Just give me some time and patience and I’ll be a great addition to your home! Yoshi is a two-year-old male grey and white tabby cat and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.