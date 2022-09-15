Hi! My name is Butterball. I am a very sweet and loving cat! I love attention! I weigh 26 pounds (yes, you read that right)! I need a nice foster or foster-to-adopt home to help me exercise and lose weight! Butterball is a two-year-old male tabby cat and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed
Hi, my name is Doja Cat! I’m a sweet little kitty who just wants someone to cuddle and Kiss Me More! I came from the Streets with some little kittens of my own. If I could have a home of my own, I’d Like That! I tend to Get Into It with other cats, though, so I should be the only kitty in the home! Oh, you want to take me home? Why don’t you Say So? Doja Cat is a one-year-old female tabby cat and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, I’m Edna! I’m a very sweet old lady who loves being around people. I love to be cuddled and held and carried. I can coexist very happily around other animals. Despite my age, I still get around just fine on my own! I will do anything for a treat and am very food motivated! I know I look kind of RUFF, but what can you expect? I was left alone to wander the streets and scrounge for food. Now I’m just looking for a nice retirement home! Edna is a 14-yr-old female chi/terrier mix and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey there! I’m Nolan! I’m a super sweet, happy boy! I love to go on walks and runs, and love to play! I need a home with active people that can keep up with my energy! I would make a perfect jogging or hiking partner! I recently came from Sumter County Animal Services and I hope my FURever home is out there waiting for me! Nolan is a three-year-old male am. Bulldog mix and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
If you’re interested in meeting any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org. Call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117, appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.